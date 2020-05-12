HSU--Cecilia "CC" Wang and Yuen Kan "YK" Hsu. Yuen Kan "YK" Hsu and his wife Cecilia "CC" Wang Hsu passed away on April 18 and April 24, 2020 respectively, in New York City. Born in Shanghai in 1930, YK came to the US in 1948, and attended St. Christopher's Boarding School in Richmond, VA. After serving proudly as Quartermaster in the US Army in Germany, YK went to work for the Universal Leaf Tobacco Company. Born in Shanghai in 1934, CC came to Raleigh, NC to attend Atlantic Women's Christian College where she studied English Literature. Introduced by relatives at a party in Washington, YK and CC were married in 1959 after a brief courtship, and settled in Richmond. In 1965, YK was dispatched to Bangkok to oversee Universal Leaf's operations in Asia. YK and CC and their growing family spent the next 11 years in Bangkok. In 1976, YK moved the family to Manila where he took the position of Vice President of Asian Operations for the Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. Other postings followed in Hong Kong and again in Bangkok. As a tobacco specialist, YK's work took him into the hinterlands of Thailand, Burma, post-Mao China, Africa and South America, where accommodations often consisted of a sleeping bag on a rough table. In 1997, YK retired to Richmond where he was a consultant for Standard Commercial for the next ten years. In 2018, YK and CC moved to New York City to be under the care of their daughter Carolyn. After a long struggle with brain cancer, YK passed away surrounded by CC, daughters Carolyn and Christina, and granddaughter Anais. A few days later, CC passed away at New York Presbyterian Hospital from COVID-19. Exemplars of old- world Shanghainese sophistication and elegance, YK and CC were much loved by their friends and family here and abroad for their good humor and thoughtfulness. They are survived by daughters Carolyn, Christina, Claudia and Connie, grandchildren Natalia, Anais, Charlotte, William and Antonia, by YK's siblings Yuen Bei (Robert), Yuen Kwei (George), Yuen Tao (John) and Yuen Ming (Barbara), and by CC's siblings Ngur Kwong (Daniel) and Ngur Jih (Jean).





