Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Navas Lizares. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2019

Cecilia Navas Lizares, 81, of Roosevelt Island, New York, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Mount Sinai Queens, due to complications from arteriosclerotic heart disease.



Born January 15, 1938 in Silay City, Philippines. She is predeceased by her parents, Alfredo Locsin Navas and Carolina Jeronilla Navas. Her dearest sister, Isabel Jeronilla Navas of Silay City, Philippines. Her beloved husband, Enrique O. Lizares of Talisay City, Philippines. And her beloved son, Raymond Navas Fermin, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Known affectionately as "Tita" by her family, Cecilia was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing many of her native Filipino dishes for her family and friends, most especially during the holidays. A devoted Catholic with limitless faith and compassion, she always made it a point help those less fortunate, with what little extra she had. Whether donating to one of her favorite charities. Or buying soup for a homeless man in the winter. She'd always jump at the chance to help others in what little ways she could.



But, above all else. It was our family's health, well-being, and her role as a wife, aunt, sister, mother and grandmother that was most important to her. Through the years, we've faced many obstacles as a family. Yet through it all, her optimism, and her stubbornly selfless, infinite and unwavering love and caring for her husband and children remained her focus. And in so many ways, she was able to show us that love.



Cecilia is survived by her sons, Enrique Jr. and Roland. Daughter-in-law, Margarita. Grandson, Ryan. Stepdaughter, Robin Fermin. And brothers, Eduardo and Miguel Navas.



A prayer service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2pm, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 504 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044. (212) 734-4613.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in our mother's name to the . http://www2.heart.org/goto/clizares Cecilia Navas Lizares, 81, of Roosevelt Island, New York, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Mount Sinai Queens, due to complications from arteriosclerotic heart disease.Born January 15, 1938 in Silay City, Philippines. She is predeceased by her parents, Alfredo Locsin Navas and Carolina Jeronilla Navas. Her dearest sister, Isabel Jeronilla Navas of Silay City, Philippines. Her beloved husband, Enrique O. Lizares of Talisay City, Philippines. And her beloved son, Raymond Navas Fermin, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Known affectionately as "Tita" by her family, Cecilia was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing many of her native Filipino dishes for her family and friends, most especially during the holidays. A devoted Catholic with limitless faith and compassion, she always made it a point help those less fortunate, with what little extra she had. Whether donating to one of her favorite charities. Or buying soup for a homeless man in the winter. She'd always jump at the chance to help others in what little ways she could.But, above all else. It was our family's health, well-being, and her role as a wife, aunt, sister, mother and grandmother that was most important to her. Through the years, we've faced many obstacles as a family. Yet through it all, her optimism, and her stubbornly selfless, infinite and unwavering love and caring for her husband and children remained her focus. And in so many ways, she was able to show us that love.Cecilia is survived by her sons, Enrique Jr. and Roland. Daughter-in-law, Margarita. Grandson, Ryan. Stepdaughter, Robin Fermin. And brothers, Eduardo and Miguel Navas.A prayer service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2pm, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 504 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044. (212) 734-4613.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in our mother's name to the . http://www2.heart.org/goto/clizares Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.