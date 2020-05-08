1934 - 2020

Cecille (Cece) Wasserman passed away at her home in the Berkshires on May 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her three daughters Emily, Stefanie, and Wendy, and classical music. Cece lived 85 vibrant years. A resident of Manhattan, her love for music, the arts, and travel will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three daughters, and one granddaughter, Josie Schiffer. Her husband Herb Wasserman, passed away in 2000. A fourth daughter, Julie, passed away in 1973. Condolences may be sent to The Wasserman Family, 51 Jerusalem Road. Tyringham, Mass. O1264. Donations may be sent to The Cece Wasserman Legacy Project, c/o The Cheswatyr Foundation. Kings Point Capital Management. 112 Westwood Place,



Suite 210 Brentwood, TN. 37027.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store