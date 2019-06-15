FOX--Cecily Dorothy Schnepps, passed away peacefully on June 13. Predeceased by her daughter, Ellen and husband, George. Welcoming, feisty, strong, generous, warm and optimistic: she was a loving wife, mother, adoring grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, neighbor, librarian and lover of books. Her door was always open and her apple pie was the best. Her children, Alice, Laurie, Andy and Roger, grandchildren, Ana, Jesse and Maia and great- grandchildren, all carry her spirit with us. The Fox family
Published in The New York Times on June 15, 2019