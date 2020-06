Or Copy this URL to Share

DOLLAR--Celia Wolin Korda. The Board of Trustees and staff of the Jewish Communal Fund mourn the passing of Celia Wolin Korda Dollar, beloved mother of our esteemed trustee, Lynn Korda Kroll. Our deepest condolences to the entire Kroll family. May her memory be for a blessing. Zoya Raynes, President Sue Dickman, Executive Vice President & CEO





