SACHS--Celia, passed away surrounded by her children on January 2nd at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late David, mother to Michael, Linda, Marlene (Richard) Meryl, Scott, grandmother to Blake, Courtney (Neil), Steven, Rebecca (Daniel), Alexander (Samara), Carly (Eytan), Lauren (Casey), Ben and great-grandmother to Parker, Rose, Ruby and Lev. Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 28, 1926 to Regina and Nathan Fruchterman, she was the eldest of three loving sisters; (Bernice), (Stanley) and Janet. She went to Erasmus High School and was a proud graduate of Brooklyn College. She met the love of her life David and their love story and travel adventures continued for 70 years. Her loving warmth, generosity and huge heart for her family and friends will be sorely missed as we continue life's journey with her always in our thoughts.



