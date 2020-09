Or Copy this URL to Share

GETRAJDMAN--Celina. We mourn the loss of Celina Getrajdman on September 7th, 2020. Celina was the beloved wife of Nat Getrajdman (deceased), devoted mother to Sergio (Helene Manno), George (Joanne Stone) and Alex (Nikki Getrajdman) and cherished grandmother to Joelle, Gina, Chloe, Sabrina, Caitlin, Greg and Haley. All who met her loved her. She will always be in our hearts. "We love you to the moon and back."





