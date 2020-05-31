SUTHAMMANONT--Chai, loving husband, father, brother, and son, passed away on May 26, 2020, at 68, due to COVID-19. He emigrated from his native Thailand and worked at the Greenwich Village jazz club, Sweet Basil, for over 20 years. Chai is survived by his wife, Christina; four sons, Victor, Craig, Keith, and Derek; four grandchildren; five siblings; his father; and nieces and nephews. RememberingChai.com
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.