WOODALL--Chandler B. Age 58, of The Villages, FL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on November 21, 1961. He enjoyed music including playing the piano and guitar. His hobby was making guitars out of cigar boxes. Chandler was an avid reader. He grew up in Westchester County, NY. Chandler attended Fox Lane High School and graduated from Technical College. He was a self-taught musician and investor. Chandler retired as manager in the computer division or Reader's Digest. He is survived by his mother Diana Bacon; father Dr. Jerry McPherson Woodall; step father R. Richmond Bacon; sister Deborah Draper; brother Marshall Woodall (Cecilia); step-sister Allyson Sarkis and step-brother Benjamin (Jamie) Belcher; nephew Noah Draper; niece Andie Draper; and his good friend Larry Blake. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020