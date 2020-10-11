Chandra Kumari Thani died of gall bladder cancer on September 13th, 2020, in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was 60.



Chandra was born to her parents at a village about 10 miles north of Birendranagar- the headquarter of Surkhet district in the midwestern region of Nepal. She was the eldest among six siblings. Attending schools was not a norm at that time for girls as education was meant only for the boys. Thanks to the support Chandra received from her parents, she went to the only higher secondary school in the district. Her excellence in education set the path for her siblings to receive education as well. Being one of the very few female high school graduates in her entire district, she sensed the existing gender-based discrimination in society. She realized the value of education in fighting it. She thus decided to move to the capital city- Kathmandu, to pursue further education. This was not an easy decision for a female high school graduate, but Chandra was highly motivated and courageous. She went to Kathmandu and completed the certificate level education at the Padma Kanya College.



By this time, she was convinced that severe gender-based discrimination existed in the country masquerading as various socio-cultural and religious norms and traditions of the Nepali society. She clearly understood that education was the only way to empower women. She went back to Surkhet and worked as a teacher at Janata higher secondary school in a remote town of Bidhyapur for two years. She came back to Kathmandu and completed her undergraduate degree in 1983. She joined All Nepal Women's Association and continued to fight gender-based discrimination from that platform. She started writing against caste-based and racial discrimination, poverty, and inequality in society. She has published three short epic poems- "Sankalpa", "Nari Chetana", and "Katle-aam", which have often highlighted the discriminatory societal structure and practices. She was an active member of the Progressive Writers Association of Nepal.



Throughout her life, Chandra has continued to break barriers of discrimination and inequality. She has dedicated her life to the empowerment of women and minorities. She is a true trailblazer for the upcoming generation of Nepal.



Chandra is survived by her husband, three daughters, and a son.



Mommy, you are an inspiration, and we miss you, dearly.

