CHARLES BERMAN

BERMAN--Charles L., 94 years old, died peacefully July 12, 2020 at his home in New York City. He is survived by his loving wife Lillian of 66 years, his daughters JoAnn and Nina, and his granddaughter Carla. Dr. Berman was born April 20, 1926 in The Bronx, NY, the oldest of three children, his two sisters Susan and Ann, predeceased him. He attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia where he was an all American swimmer at age 16. His love of swimming and of the water remained with him through his entire life. Dr. Berman served in the U.S. Navy before attending the University of North Carolina and later New York University and Columbia University for dental medicine. He built a career as a periodontist where he was a leader and innovator in his field. He also taught at Columbia University's College of Dental Medicine. His kindness, generosity and deep love for his family will be forever remembered and cherished.





