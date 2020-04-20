BOOTH--Charles Loomis, Jr., a resident of New York and Quogue for over fifty years, died peacefully at home April 19, of lymphoma. Booth was born August 6, 1933 in Des Moines, IA. He attended Sidwell Friends School 1948-1950 and a French Lycee 1950-1952, graduating with High Distinction. He received his BA in History magna cum laude from Harvard College in 1956 and his LLB from Harvard Law School in 1960. In 2005 he received his Ph.D in American History from New York University. He began his career in investment banking at Morgan Guaranty in 1960 and retired as Chief Investment Officer of Bank of New York in 1993. He chaired the Board of Trustees of the American Red Cross Endowment Fund and was a Trustee of the Harvard Yen Ching Institute, the United Board for Christian Education in Asia and Marymount Manhattan College. He served on the Investment Committees of the Howard Hughes Institute and the American Council of Learned Societies, among others. He was a member of the University Club of New York and the Metropolitan Club of Washington, DC. He enjoyed reading, opera, travel and quoting Mae West, "Too much of a good thing can be wonderful!" Contributions in his memory may be made to the New York Community Trust, 909 Third Avenue, New York NY 10022. Services will be private.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020