BOUCHER--Deacon Charles L. II. Charlie passed on to our Lord at home in Summit, NJ, on Monday, November 2, 2020 where he and his wife Francine (nee Mulholland) have resided for nearly 40 years. He was being treated for a rare form of cancer which resulted from the poor air quality in Lower Manhattan, where he worked on and after September 11th. Charlie's two great loves were his wife Fran, of over 45 years, and being a deacon, having been ordained in 2011. He believed each vocation made him better at the other. His particular interests as a deacon were homiletics, visiting the homebound to deliver Holy Communion, which he did for over 20 years, and baptisms. Fran and Charlie met in high school, loved to spend time at the beach, to travel, to antique and to simply be with each other as much as possible. In addition, Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and photographer from his youth as an Eagle scout and could be found trekking the Silk Road in Central Asia, 'capturing' the Big Five in East Africa or sleeping on the ice in Antarctica. Following three years in the Army and his graduation with an MBA from Columbia University, Charlie held senior IT leadership positions for Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley and was the Chief Information Officer for Standard & Poor's and later held that position for the Securities & Exchange Commission in D.C. Fran and Charlie loved spending time with their extended family, especially their 15 nieces and nephews (and their children). His advice to you is what Jesus so often said: "Go in Peace." Funeral services are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial, Summit, NJ. Please call 908-273-1367 or visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com
for service details and to send the family condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children (Newark) would be appreciated. Peace.