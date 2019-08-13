CHRISTIAN--Charles, MD The Board of Trustees and the entire HSS community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of Charles Christian, MD, physician-in-chief emeritus and a true leader in medicine. Dr. Christian was an insightful and caring clinician, a dedicated and influential teacher, and a groundbreaking scientist. His impact on clinical and academic medicine was significant; his work defined many of the immune system alterations in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus and established the most informative biomarker for the management of lupus patients. Dr. Christian served as Physician-in-Chief and Director of Rheumatic Diseases at HSS from 1970 to 1995 where he developed the Combined Arthritis Program, a unique clinical and teaching collaboration among rheumatologists, orthopedic surgeons and social workers, which provided comprehensive management of the most complex patients with arthritis. Under his leadership, HSS established one of the first Multipurpose Arthritis Centers with grants from the National Institutes of Health. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his patients, his support for the careers of his students and colleagues, and his elegance, kindness and grace. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his entire family. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)



