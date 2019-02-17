COATES--Charles K., 89, of Manhattan, died February 3. Former producer of NBC's Huntley-Brinkley Report, 25 year journalism professor at University of New Mexico, and 11 years a painter at the Art Students League. Married to Elinor Lindsay for 44 years. Beloved companion of Lois Moran for 16 years. Devoted father of Charles W., Elinor, Lindsay, and six grandchildren.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES COATES.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019