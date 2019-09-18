COOPER--Charles Alan, died at 90 on September 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Chuck, a lifelong New Yorker, adored the city. He lived his entire life on the Upper West Side. He graduated from Bronx High School of Science, Brown University and NYU Law School, and served in Germany during the Korean War. He then settled into a law career in title insurance. His true loves were his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Temkin Cooper; his children Fred and Margery, and their spouses Karen Gordon and Neil Corwin; and his grandchildren William (wife Gabriela), Erik, Emily (husband Alex) and Matthew. His other love was Riverside Park. He was a founder of the Riverside Park Clay Court Tennis Association (RTA). which supports the last remaining public clay tennis courts in New York City. In memory of Charles, a fund has been set up to support youth tennis programs at RTA. Donations may be made to RTA, 475 Riverside Dr., Suite 455, NY, NY 10115 in honor of Chuck Cooper.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 18, 2019