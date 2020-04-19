COSTANTINO--Charles. "Charlie", 86. Formerly of Forked River, NJ passed from this life April 11, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19. A resident of the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Menlo Park, NJ, he proudly served in the US Army from 1956-1958, Ft. Benning, GA. Survived by wife Madeline, daughter Regina (Frank) Discenza, son Charles, Jr. (Sylvia); grandchildren, Craig Costantino, Louis Discenza (US Navy Junior Officer Candidate), Amanda Costantino and Christian Discenza. Mr. Costantino was a member of the Newspaper Guild of New York and worked 40 years for The New York Times retiring in 1995. Private burial and service at Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Salesians of Don Bosco, 174 Filors Lane, Stony Point, NY 10980 would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020