DEY--Charles Frederick. On April 16, 2020, Charles Frederick Dey died peacefully at home in Walpole, NH, at the age of 89. Charley will be remembered first and foremost as an educator who worked to bring about positive change. During his 60 years as a teacher, an administrator and a social entrepreneur, Charley fought for racial equity and equal educational opportunity. His kindness, integrity, humility and humor live on in the many people whose lives he touched. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phoebe Evans Dey, by his children and their spouses: Penelope Dey, Robin Dey, Andrew Dey (Annette) and Tom Dey (Coliena Rentmeester), by his grandchildren, Rani, Mamta, Julian and Phoebe Dey, and by his sister, Judith K. Dey. The family looks forward to celebrating Charley's life with family and friends in a service this fall at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, CT. Donations in his memory can be made to the National Organization on Disability www.nod.org/donate/
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020