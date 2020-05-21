DORSEY--Charles W. Retired book publishing executive Charles W. Dorsey died in Beverly, MA on May 16 at age 83. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret; by his daughter, Lytta, and her husband Michael Teta; and his cherished granddaughters Ottilia and Genevieve. Born and raised in Hammond, IN, Charles began his career at Little, Brown & Co. in 1960. For the next 30 years he held executive positions in the book industry, including with Atheneum and W.W. Norton. In 1983 he founded Salem House which was later acquired by News Corp. Deeply dismayed by the lawlessness at the highest levels of United States government, he asked donations be made to the American Civil Liberties Union.





