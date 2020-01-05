DRAIN--Charles Michael. Hunter College mourns the loss of our beloved Chemistry Professor Michael Drain. A renaissance man, he had the rare vision to see the connection between the sciences and the humanities. Highly regarded internationally for his research, he was equally devoted to mentoring his students, paving the way for the next generation of chemistry leaders. We will miss his brilliance, his collegiality, and, most of all, his humanity. His legacy will live on in the Michael Drain Chemistry Scholarship to which donations are welcomed. Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College



