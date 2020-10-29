1/
CHARLES FRANCIS
FRANCIS--Charles K., MD, age 81, died October 21, in New Brunswick, NJ. A native of Newark, NJ, he graduated from Barringer High School, Dartmouth College and Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. Dr. Francis was a former Director of Medicine at Harlem Hospital in New York City and President of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Irma Woody Francis, a daughter, Mary E. (Betsy), a son Paul K. and brother Peter.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Woody Home for Services
OCT
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woody Home for Services
Funeral services provided by
Woody Home for Services
163 Oakwood Avenue
Orange, NJ 07050
(973) 674-0814
