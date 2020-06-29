CHARLES GREITER

GREITER--Charles Louis, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, passed from this life on June 9, 2020 in Marlborough, MA from COVID pneumonia. Born in the Bronx on November 6, 1929 to Louis and Florence (Letty) Greiter, Charlie graduated from Manhattan College. After serving as an Army Central Intelligence Agent, he received a JD from Fordham University and LLM from New York University. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald, and his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Jeanne (nee Bantle) Greiter. In addition to a career as Senior Trademark Counsel at the RCA Corporation, he was a member of the St. Theresa's Parish Council and Finance Committee, chaired the Town of Ossining ZoningBoard of Appeals, and traveled the world with his wife. Charlie lived in Briarcliff Manor for fifty years before moving to Massachusetts. Charles is survived by five children: William of Verona, WI; Jeanne Fine of Holiday, FL; Peggy Neill of Carrollton, TX; Charles "Chip" (and Sue) of Celebration, FL; and Mary Beth Miotto (and Peter) of Northborough, MA, twelve grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Parish of St. Theresa in Briarcliff on June 15th and he was laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 29, 2020.