HOBSON--Charles. 83, died peacefully at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY on February 13, 2020. Award-winning television and film producer and filmmaker; and loving father to Clara and Hallie. Survived by his daughters; wife Maren Stange; sister Delvita Lovell; and brother and sister-in-law George and Jan Hobson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Friends of Education at MoMA, Black Public Media, or Gilda's Club. A celebration of his life is being planned for spring 2020.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020