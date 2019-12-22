Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES HOPPIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOPPIN--Charles Swords (Charlie), 88, died Wednesday, December 18th in New York City. His death was unexpected. He leaves Nancy, his wife of 39 years, his son David, daughters Ashley and Margot and four grandchildren, two brothers, Tom and Fred, and many nieces and nephews. Charlie adored them and they adored him right back. He is deeply mourned and will be dearly missed. Charlie graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1949 from St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire and in 1953 from Harvard College, again Summa Cum Laude. He attended Princeton's School of Architecture for two years, then worked as a city planner, taking night courses at Yale. Ultimately deciding that he would be most effective as a lawyer, he enrolled at Columbia Law School where he graduated 2nd in his class and was Notes Editor of the Columbia Law Review. He clerked on the California Supreme Court for Justice Roger J. Traynor, one of the leading jurists of the 20th century, and then spent most of his long career specializing in bank financing and debt restructuring at the international law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, where he became a partner in 1968. Between 1976 and 1978 he headed Davis Polk's London office, where he was involved, among other things, in the pathbreaking restructuring of Turkey's sovereign debt. Upon returning to New York, Charlie regularly represented JPMorgan and other major financial institutions and corporations on their largest and most complex financings and restructurings, including the debt restructurings of International Harvester Corporation and Chrysler Corporation. Known for his brilliance, judgment and drafting wizardry, Charlie mentored and trained generations of Davis Polk lawyers, as well as legions of law students at Fordham Law School, where he continued to teach for many years after retiring from practice. Charlie also served as a Trustee of Robert College of Istanbul for over 30 years and as a Director of Nashua Corporation. Charlie was a superb sailor, learning to sail as a boy on Long Island Sound. Despite loss of strength from polio contracted when he was 15, he was Harvard Sailing Team's Captain, winning races for Harvard that put him in the Inter Collegiate Hall of Fame. He continued to race and would take his family cruising all his life. Music was another love. He sang with the Harvard Glee Club when, under Charles Munch, it served as the chorus for the Boston Symphony. Charlie sang in choruses and choirs for the rest of his life. Family, work, sailing, music. Being in nature. Charlie's values were clear and strong. He lived them with lightness of spirit, kindness and courage, an example to his family, providing them with a granite base. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close