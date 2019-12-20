Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles John Foley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1925 - 2019

Charles John Foley, a native of Manhattan, longtime resident of Wyckoff, NJ retired to Cape Canaveral, FL, died on December 15, 2019. He was 94. Charlie is survived by his "splendid splinter" and cherished wife, Marie, his children, Margaret, Charles (wife Lisa and sons Nick and Grant), Patrick (wife Nancy and son Axel) and more than 25 nieces and nephews.



Charlie was born in Manhattan, the first son of "an Irish Rebel and a Damn Good Swede" and older brother to Joseph. He attended Cathedral Grammar School and served as an alter boy and Cardinal's page at Saint Patrick's Cathedral. At 17, Charlie enlisted in the Navy and served two tours of duty in the South Pacific during WWII. He utilized the GI Bill and graduated from Hunter College with a degree in chemistry. His professional career started as a laboratory chemist and transitioned to industrial sales.



As Charlie himself would say, his real life began when he was "struck by a thunder bolt" and met his lifelong partner and wife, Marie, at a church dance. He won her interest by driving Marie and her crew of 5 girlfriends home to Brooklyn. Their marriage of 64 years nurtured a loving family and wonderful home.



There were few skills Charlie did not master including carpentry, roofing, plumbing, electrical, brick laying, gardening, painting and chauffeuring. He employed all of them in his own homes and those of his children and extended family.



Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019

