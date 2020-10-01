CHARLES KLATSKIN

KLATSKIN--Charles. The officers and members of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home Family note with profound sorrow the passing of our longtime board member, devoted supporter and very dear friend. Charlie was one of the critical driving forces in the development of the Jewish Home at Rockleigh and the acquisition of its property. His foresight, counsel, and ability to involve others in our mission of providing for elders in our community resulted in the creation of our Home and continues to this day. A successful business man and generous philanthropist, he was a dynamic communal leader, exhibiting a profound commitment to countless organizations and causes in the local, national and international Jewish communities. He will be missed by many. Charlie was predeceased by his son Neil. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife and partner in their philanthropic endeavors, Lynne, his children Debbie and Burt, Alex and Erin, their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his entire family. May his memory be for a blessing. Carol K. Silberstein, Chair of the Board Carol Silver Elliott, President & CEO





