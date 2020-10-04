KLATSKIN--Charles. The Board and Staff of the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades mourn the loss of Charles Klatskin, a visionary founder of the JCC and leader of profound significance to our entire Jewish community. Charlie and his wife Lynne dedicated their lives in the service of others and worked to provide places where Jews would be welcome, have opportunities for Jewish engagement, have a sustainable Jewish community and future through the building of local Jewish institutions and architectural structures. In 1975, Charlie identified a 29 acre tract for the current site of our JCC. As Building Chairman, Charlie directly oversaw the design, development, construction and opening of the facility. Over the 40+ years since, Charlie consistently provided close oversight. While serving as President of the Board of the JCC from 1984-88, Charlie focused on expanding programs and services for seniors, individuals with special needs and Jewish educational programs including establishing the Jewish scholar-in-residence program. Charlie and Lynne also named the camp program at the JCC in memory of their son Neil and the camps will forever more be known as the Neil Klatskin Summer Camps. The JCC is proud to pay tribute to Charles as a pillar of our Jewish community. Sincere condolences to his wife Lynne and entire family. May his memory be for a blessing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store