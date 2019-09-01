KLEIN--Charles D. The NYU Community mourns the death of our alumnus, Life Trustee, and friend, Chuck Klein. Generous in his praise for how much his education at NYU's School of Law had contributed to his successes, particularly as a founder of American Securities, he in turn was unstinting in his dedication to the University - where he took on many roles, including being a member of the Tandon School's Board of Overseers - and the Law School, where he helped shape our highly regarded Law and Business program. With Chuck's passing, we have lost an honored member of our community. We offer our deep sympathies to his family, loved ones, and friends, whom we want to know that Chuck will be missed at NYU, and long remembered. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU



