KLEIN--Charles D. The trustees, alumni, faculty, and administrators of NYU School of Law mourn the death of our friend and alumnus, Chuck Klein '63. Chuck was a devoted member of the NYU Law community, serving as a longstanding member of our Board of Trustees and the architect of our Law & Business program. His contributions to the Law School will be felt for generations to come. We remember Chuck as a generous partner and dear friend, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Chuck's family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed. Trevor Morrison, Dean David Tanner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees



