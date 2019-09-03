KLEIN--Charles D. The partners and colleagues of American Securities LLC mourn the passing of our co-founder Charles D. Klein. Chuck was an instrumental force in creating our business in the early 1990s. He was a creative thinker and a brilliant investor. Chuck had a remarkable ability to see a complex problem through a unique lens and to develop creative solutions. He was a cherished mentor and dear friend, not only to many of us, but also to a wide network who sought Chuck's advice in business and investing, and so many other areas. Chuck was the standard bearer of the values around which we have tried to build our firm. He personified integrity above all else, acting every day in a spirit of partnership and selflessness. While Chuck had retired over 10 years ago, he remained a mentor, respected partner, and, above all, our dear friend. We are crestfallen by his passing and will miss him terribly. We share our deepest sympathies with his wife, Jane, along with their children, Andy and Libby, and their spouses, Ashleigh and Dave.



