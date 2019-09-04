KLEIN--Charles. The Trustees of The Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation mourn the loss of our friend and fellow Trustee, Chuck Klein. Chuck brilliantly guided the Foundation in its investment decisions while simultaneously bringing great wisdom and passion to the Foundation's primary mission of supporting quality education and life skills for the more than 1.5 million students in the public high schools and CUNY colleges in New York City. Chuck was a true gentleman, a man of immense charm, and a wonderful colleague. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his wife Jane, his children Andy and Libby and their spouses, Ashleigh and Dave. Chuck will be sorely missed by all of us. Etta Brandman, Gail Gordon, Beth Lief, Regina Peruggi, Jean Troubh, and David Tanner, Trustees



