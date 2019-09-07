Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES KLEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KLEIN--Charles D. Charles "Chuck" D. Klein, died peacefully on August 30 in Danbury, CT, at age 81. He is survived by his wife Jane Parsons Klein, his two children Andrew and Libby, their spouses Ashleigh and David, and his two grandchildren Lockwood and Zilpha (Zip). He has one more grandchild due in October. Chuck had a successful career in finance, including work at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and as a co-founder of the private equity firm American Securities LLC. He was known as an astute investor and wise financial advisor and helped build the firm to be widely respected for both its consistent performance and unwavering values and integrity. He was a true value investor; one of the companies whose performance he was most proud of was the global manufacturing firm Ametek, where he served on the board for 35 years. But he will be especially remembered for his extraordinary intellect, his generosity of spirit, his love for his family, and his wide range of interests and commitments in his private life. He and Jane did everything together, and there were few successes in his life that he did not credit to their unique partnership. He was insistent that without Jane and her complementary strengths, he could never have accomplished what he did. Theirs was a profound love affair that lasted 45 years. Chuck's distinct way of thinking brought creative suggestions to any question. He had an ease and openness about him, becoming a sage advisor and mentor to many. Some of the varied areas to which he applied his insightful judgment were in serving on the boards of the Population Council, the Petrie Foundation, and in his dedication to New York University. A trustee and alumnus of the Law School ('63), he was also a life trustee of the University and an overseer of the Tandon School of Engineering. It was at NYU that he found an intellectual community that became a second home in his later years. In 2010, he received the Vanderbilt Medal, the highest honor bestowed on a Law School alum, and in 2019, he received the Weinfeld Award for his outstanding professional accomplishments and commitment to the Law School community. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and passed his love of hiking and skiing to his children. For his 60th birthday, Jane gave him a motorcycle to recall a favorite activity that they had shared together in their courtship and as a new activity that he shared with his son. In his later years, he spent more time shooting, and trained his beloved dog Huckleberry to hunt by his side. He also loved New York's cultural life, especially opera, theater, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He was a voracious reader and constantly shared book recommendations on nearly every topic. In addition, he loved to travel, and he and Jane journeyed around the world, often with their family. In his early twenties, Chuck moved to New York City where he quickly fell in love with the intellectual vibrancy around him. He lived in a shared apartment in Queens and put himself through law school as a full-time waiter, never imagining the success he would later find. He remained humble for all his days, keenly aware of other routes his life might have taken. He was always grateful for the people around him, his family, and the fortuitous moments that propelled his life forward. There are so many things we will miss, but high among them will be his unusual combination of piercing intellect, practical wisdom, modesty, irreverent humor, and a big heart. Donations can be made in Chuck's memory to New York University School of Law and may be directed to the scholarship fund or the Leadership Program in Law and Business, which he inspired. There will be a memorial service for Chuck at some point in the fall.



