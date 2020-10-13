LASSEN--Charles, born June 22, 1940 in Oxford, England, died in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on October 8, 2020. Charles was devoted to his family, had a successful career in the electronics industry and was a lifelong passionate sailor. He is survived by his wife Susan, his brother Richard, his sons Alexander and Hugh, his daughter Louise and his grandchildren Ruth and Alan Lassen and Oliver Inglis. There will be a private family service. If wished, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Gundalow Company: 60 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.





