1949 - 2019
Charles Levin, the prolific character actor who appeared in some of the greatest cultural touchstones of the late 20th century, passed away in July 2019 in Selma, Oregon. He was 70 years old.
A Chicago native and Los Angeles transplant, Levin attended Yale University, where he played football and was a member of Skull and Bones. He went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama, and later taught as Professor of Drama at the ART Institute at Harvard University.
His career as an actor was rich and diverse, spanning film, television, and Broadway. He appeared in dozens of popular television shows such as "Alice," "Hill Street Blues," "Night Court," "Growing Pains," "LA Law," "The Twilight Zone," "NYPD Blue," "thirtysomething," and "Murphy Brown." Film work includes Annie Hall, Manhattan, and This is Spinal Tap.
He is arguably best known for his appearances in two iconic television shows: as Shaky the Mohel in the bris episode of "Seinfeld," and as Coco, Dorothy's gay butler in the pilot episode of "The Golden Girls." A longtime ally of the LGBTQ community, he was fearless about portraying gay characters at a time when many actors worried about being typecast.
After years of performance, Charles bowed to a quiet life in Grants Pass, Oregon with his wife Katherine DeHetre, who passed away in 2007, and his pug, Boo Bear. He is survived by his son Jesse and grandson Kody of Los Angeles, California, brother Rob of Chicago, Illinois, sister Jane of San Jose, California, and many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Those who wish to celebrate his life and work are encouraged to make a donation to the Motion Picture & Television Fund or their local animal shelter.
