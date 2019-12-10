MICHAEL--Charles. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem mourn the death of our dear friend, Israel Museum Fellow and generous supporter, Charles Michael. Charles' generosity enriched the Museum with countless gifts of art to the Mandel Wing for Jewish Art and Life, including the endowment of the Charles Michael Gallery in memory of his parents Erna Sondheimer Michael and Jakob Michael. Condolences to Teresa and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec. Dir., AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019