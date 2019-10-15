MILLER--Charles H., "Buz," age 91, of White Plains, NY died peacefully on October 12. He was born in Southampton, NY and raised by his loving mother Ethel and his sister, Midge. A graduate of Syracuse University and Columbia Law School, Buz began his career in the United States Attorney's office in Manhattan, and ultimately became a litigator with Loeb & Loeb. He was married for close to 60 years to Mary (Fried) Miller, with whom he shared great love and many laughs and travel adventures until her passing in 2016. He is survived by Cathy Castaneda (Mario) of Acton, MA; Steven Miller of Summit, NJ, and Jennifer Miller (Michael Grady) of Providence, RI. His greatest joys were his family (particularly his grandchildren - Kenny, Andrew, Matthew, David, Emily, Julia, Mark and Peter), sports, and chocolate. He will be remembered for his quick intellect, sense of humor, gentle spirit, and loyalty to friends and family. A celebration of life will be held on October 16th, 11am, at Kol Ami in White Plains, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Legal Aid Society of New York or The White Plains Public Library Foundation.



