MOORE--Charles Hewes, Jr. Passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 8 at home in Laporte, PA with his wife, Judith, and several of his children by his side. Charles was an Olympic gold and silver medalist, business leader, Athletic Director at Cornell (1994-1999) and lifelong philanthropist. He was born in Coatesville, PA on August 12, 1929, graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1947 and from Cornell in 1952 with a degree in mechanical engineering. After a successful career spent managing companies, at age 65, Charlie returned to Cornell to lead the athletic program, building state-of the-art facilities, expanding women's programs, and increasing support for Cornell athletics across the board. At age 70, Charlie became Executive Director of the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy, a non-profit New York-based organization founded by Paul Newman, John Whitehead and Peter Malkin. Retiring for good in 2013, Charlie and Judith moved to Laporte, PA where the family had spent summer vacation time since 1910. There, Charlie published his memoir, "Running on Purpose." He was an active member of Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club, Pine Valley Golf Club, the Cornell Club, a Life Member of the New York Athletic Club, and a member of St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue. Charlie Moore cared deeply about everyone in his life and particularly about his nine children and their extended families. His exuberance, sparkle and determination will be missed by his many friends and associates. Charlie's ashes are interred in Mountain Ash Cemetery in Laporte. Memorial donations may be made to Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, PA 17236.





