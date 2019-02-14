MOUTENOT--Rev. Charles, S.J., on February 4, 2019 in Portland, OR. He had served as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He is survived by two brothers Chris (Virginia Kelly), Roger (Barbara) and four sisters Diane Schlegel (Bob), Joan Hensel, Anne Moutenot, Michele Gonzales (Al). He also leaves loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. A wake will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road, Bronx, NY 10458 from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00am, at the Fordham University Church, (Rose Hill Campus), Bronx, NY 10458. Donations to Loyola Jesuit Center, 161 James St., Morristown, NJ 07960 would be appreciated. For information contact Farenga Bros. Inc., (718) 654 -- 0500.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2019