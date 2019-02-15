PERRIN--C. Robert. 93, passed away February 3 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, 1925. He served in the Navy 1943 - 1946, and as Labor Editor of the Detroit Free Press, Administrative Assistant to U.S. Senator Pat McNamara of Michigan, Deputy Director of Office of Economic Opportunity, Vice President of Michigan State University, Vice Chancellor of the State University of New York, and Executive Vice President of TIAA-CREF. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 69 years, children Stephen and Jennifer, grandchildren Jessica and Laurie, and granddaughter Adelaide. He will be missed dearly.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES PERRIN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019