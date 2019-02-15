CHARLES PERRIN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES PERRIN.

PERRIN--C. Robert. 93, passed away February 3 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, 1925. He served in the Navy 1943 - 1946, and as Labor Editor of the Detroit Free Press, Administrative Assistant to U.S. Senator Pat McNamara of Michigan, Deputy Director of Office of Economic Opportunity, Vice President of Michigan State University, Vice Chancellor of the State University of New York, and Executive Vice President of TIAA-CREF. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 69 years, children Stephen and Jennifer, grandchildren Jessica and Laurie, and granddaughter Adelaide. He will be missed dearly.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N | Naples, FL 34108 | (239) 597-3101
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details