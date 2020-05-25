PHILLIPS--Charles G. With profound sorrow, the Prentice Cup Committees of the U.S. and England mourn the passing of Charles G. Phillips. A member of the U. S. Committee over four decades, Chas played a major role in the success of the Prentice Cup that now approaches its centennial anniversary as one of the oldest and most prestigious international tennis competitions in the world. His rare intellect, wonderful wit and extraordinary generosity will be sorely missed by the Prentice Cup players who had the good fortune to have known him and by his many friends in the tennis world. Chris Shackelton, U.S. Chairman Mark George, U.K Chairman





