CHARLES PLATT
PLATT--Charles. The Municipal Art Society of New York (MAS) mourns the loss of revered architect and artist Charles Platt. He first joined the MAS Board of Directors more than 50 years ago and is believed to be the longest serving Director in our 127-year history. A lovely, thoughtful, and profoundly talented man, Charles helped shape and enrich MAS's advocacy in countless ways, including his decades of service to the Society's Preservation Committee. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Platt family during this difficult time. Elizabeth Goldstein, President of the Municipal Art Society of New York


Published in New York Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
