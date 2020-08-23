CHARLES PLATT

PLATT--Charles A. PBDW Architects notes with great sadness the death of our founding partner Charles A. Platt FAIA on August 18, 2020. As a designer, Charles combined a commitment to contemporary form with a deep knowledge of architectural tradition to create many of our firm's most important buildings. His high standards for design excellence and ethical practice will continue to guide the firm, but his energy and wisdom are irreplaceable. We extend our deep sympathies to his wife, Joan, and the entire Platt family. Donations in Memory of Charles A. Platt may be sent to The Municipal Art Society and/or The Saint- Gaudens Memorial Fellowship Program.





