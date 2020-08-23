CHARLES PLATT

PLATT--Charles A. On August 18th, Charles A. Platt, FAIA, New York City-based architect and founding partner of Platt Byard Dovell White Architects, died at age 88 at home, surrounded by his family. Charles was passionate and cared about everything he did. He wanted to get it right. He believed that architecture's role was to imbue the city with both strength and delight. The firm's NEW 42 Studios was awarded an AIA National Honor Award in 2002; its deeply articulated metal and glass facade, illuminated by a dynamic lighting program, placed architecture shoulder to shoulder with the adjacent flashing marquees and LED signage above Times Square. His commitment to the City's architecture, preservation and art included roles as a NYC Landmarks Commissioner and director of The Municipal Art Society. He was a modern architect whose interest in "preservation" was not about nostalgia or mimicry but rather extending timeless values. As both an architect and an artist, Charles had a highly tuned visual ability. Throughout his life he composed and exhibited large-scale abstract collages made from deconstructed clothing and personal artifacts. He approached work and life similarly: seeking to bring the balance and beauty of the world into focus for those around him. His infectious love for and study of the natural world, especially in Cornish, NH, inspired family members, who continue his legacy, working in the vegetable garden, making compost, hunting mushrooms, and protecting the landscape he adored. He always found time for his family, teaching them about the history, art and culture of the world. An avid walker and biker, he took many trips with family and friends, biking across entire countries, exploring and enjoying landscapes, food, wine, views, art, architecture and people. Respected mentor to generations of family, friends and employees, he loved fully and was loved by many. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Mathieson Platt, his children, Sylvia (Bernie), Ethan (Betsy), and Virginia and his grandchildren, Sam, Charlie, Roland, Lena and Rachael. Donations, in memory of Charles A. Platt, may be sent to The Municipal Art Society, The Saint-Gaudens Memorial Fellowship Program, and or the Cornish Rescue Squad https://secure.mas.org/np/
clients/masnyc/donation.jsp https://saint-gaudens.org/
support/ Cornish Rescue Squad, PO Box 235, Cornish Flat, NH 03746.