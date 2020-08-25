1/
CHARLES PLATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLATT--Charles A. The Saint-Gaudens Memorial (SGM) mourns the death of its longtime trustee and distinguished architect and artist Charles A. Platt on August 18, 2020. As President between 1976 and 1991, Charles established the Saint-Gaudens Fellowship, a remarkably successful program that he guided for many years. His passion and dedication to the SGM as trustee (1969-2020), cultivated through his family's history of remarkable service to the organization, has been hugely impactful. We extend our deep condolences to his wife Joan, and to the entire Platt family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved