CHARLES PLATT

PLATT--Charles A. The Saint-Gaudens Memorial (SGM) mourns the death of its longtime trustee and distinguished architect and artist Charles A. Platt on August 18, 2020. As President between 1976 and 1991, Charles established the Saint-Gaudens Fellowship, a remarkably successful program that he guided for many years. His passion and dedication to the SGM as trustee (1969-2020), cultivated through his family's history of remarkable service to the organization, has been hugely impactful. We extend our deep condolences to his wife Joan, and to the entire Platt family.





