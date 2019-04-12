Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROSENTHAL--Charles M. of New York City, died peacefully at home, after a brief illness, on April 10, 2019. He was 83 years old. Born in Brooklyn, the son of Edna (Lefcort) and David Rosenthal, Charles attended the Friends Seminary and Colgate University, from which he graduated in 1957 with a B.A. in economics and as an ROTC commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force . Posted to London, he became a Captain and served as an Armed Forces courier for three years, trans- porting classified documents throughout Europe and North Africa. Upon his return to the U.S. in 1960, he joined the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a research analyst. He spent almost fifty years with First Manhattan Company. Charles managed accounts on behalf of individuals and institutions and was widely admired for his investment acumen, his steady hand, and genial temperament. He had a well-earned reputation as a value investor, who analyzed and selected worthy stocks one by one, in the grand old tradition of Wall Street, as he himself liked to say. Charles was a member of the Board of Trustees of Brown University from 1992 through 2007, serving on the Advisory and Executive Committee, the Investment Committee, as chair of the Audit Committee, and in numerous other capacities. Most recently he was a member of the Emeriti Executive Committee. At Brown, he was a longtime supporter of the university's partnership with the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, MA, a joint effort to generate new research collaborations, strengthen graduate education partnership, and enrich academic offerings across the two institutions. He also served as trustee and vice chairman of the board of MBL. He pursued his passion for classical music as a long-time trustee of Carnegie Hall, where he served on the Investment Committee and Ensemble ACJW, a joint program of the Julliard School and Carnegie Hall that supports young professional musicians building careers as performers and teachers. In 2016, in recognition of his distinguished career in finance, his rigorous commitment and service to civic institutions, and his generous philanthropy, Brown awarded him an honorary doctorate of letters. Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis, his adored daughter Nicki Rosenthal Hartnett, his son-in-law Michael Hartnett and cherished grandsons, Finn and Billy. His oldest daughter, Andrea Rosenthal, died tragically in 1988. Charles will also be missed by his sister Joan Suskin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and by his many close friends, with whom he shared in a mutual admiration society. Kind, funny, generous to a fault, Charles attracted a diverse array of friends, ranging from Wesley Carr, the former Dean of Westminster Abbey, to the players in his never-to- be-missed weekend tennis game. A private memorial service will be announced shortly. Donations in Charles' honor can be made to Brown University or Ensemble Connect at Carnegie Hall. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019

