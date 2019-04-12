ROSENTHAL--Charles M. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our dear friend and trustee Charles M. Rosenthal. A self-made man and brilliant investment manager who achieved great success at First Manhattan Company, Charles was elected to the Carnegie Hall Board of Trustees in 2012 and shared his considerable financial expertise over the years as a valued member of our Audit and Investment Committees. His generous support of the Hall was motivated by a deep love of music and an unstinting commitment to helping the aspiring young musicians of Ensemble Connect realize their potential. Charles will be remembered with deep affection and respect for his personal integrity and the genuine warmth that he brought to bear in all his dealings with the Hall. We will miss Charles greatly, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Phyllis, his daughter Nicole, and his entire extended family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive & Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019