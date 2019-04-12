ROSENTHAL--Charles M. The Corporation of Brown University wishes to express our sorrow over the passing of Trustee Emeritus Charles M. Rosenthal. Charles, a Brown parent, was a three-time trustee during 1992 to 2007, and served as chair of the Committee on Audit from 2000 to 2007. In 2016, he was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Brown in recognition of his 30-plus years of unwavering service and support. We are grateful for the wisdom, integrity and perspective Charles contributed to the work of the Corporation. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Phyllis; to his daughter Nicole; and to his entire family.



