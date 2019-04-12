Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROSENTHAL--Charles. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of our longtime friend, colleague and partner, Charles Rosenthal. Charlie joined the firm in 1974, becoming a partner in 1977, a position he held for more than 40 years. He started with the firm as a stockbroker focused on foreign institutions. Charlie's impressive global contacts and the deep relationships he forged with his customers built on trust helped him build his business and develop impressive insights into the equities markets. These traits eventually led to what he referred to as his "second career" as a portfolio manager. Charlie had an intuitive sense related to stocks, a knack that many of his colleagues called uncanny. As his career at the firm blossomed and expanded, he took on additional responsibilities including oversight of the Trading Desk, membership on the firm's Operating Committee, and among the positions for which he was most beloved, Chairman of the Annual Party Committee. Charlie was known for his willingness to speak his mind and to mentor younger colleagues at the firm. His personable nature, warmth, sense of humor and willingness to listen made him a treasured member of the First Manhattan Family, and his extraordinarily successful investment management skills and the thoughtful advice he provided were similarly valued by his many clients and friends. Charlie and his infectious smile will be truly missed by all who knew him. We offer our condolences to his wife, Phyllis, his family and his numerous friends.



