SEROTA--Charles, Prominent Real Estate Developer of Commercial And Residential Real Estate. Charles Serota, a longtime real estate developer with Serota and Sons, as well as Serota Properties has died at age 72. Charles, along with his late father Nathan and his brother Geoffrey, helped to change the landscape of long Island Real Estate from the late 1960's through to the present. The Cause of death was Pancreatic Cancer. He has fought this battle with courage and dignity. He was like the prize fighter who keeps getting knocked down in the ring every round, but undaunted answered every challenge and took more punches as he was fighting for his life, which he always embraced with great passion. Unfortunately his opponent had too much reach on him and didn't fight fairly, stated his brother, Geoff. Charles, a graduate of New York Institute of Technology, was a founding member of The New York Developers Group as well as President for The Association for a Better Long Island. He was an avid skier and a great car enthusiast. He was very philanthropic as well. He is survived by his wife, Karen of 46 years, and his daughters, Jennifer and Lauren as well as his brother, Geoff, his sisters-in-law, Joelle, Helene and Michelle. His brothers-in-law, Jeff and Harold as well as a full cast of loving nephews and nieces. He will be sorely missed. Burial took place on Sunday, May 10th at New Montefiore Cemetery due to Covid 19 there was a graveside service for family members only.





