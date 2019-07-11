CHARLES SIMONDS (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
SIMONDS--Charles Sprague, 85, a resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, formerly of Darien, Westport, CT, Key West, FL, and Newport, RI died peacefully on July 2, 2019, in New Canaan, CT. Charlie, was born on February 20, 1934 in Boston, MA to the late Daniel Simonds and Elizabeth Sprague Simonds Stout. He was the devoted husband of Michelle R. Hubbard-Simonds, and loving father of Chris, Missy, Sprague and Reade Simonds. A Memorial service will be planned for late September/October in Newport, RI. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II bullet Yale University
